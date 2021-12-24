Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,637 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $153,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.