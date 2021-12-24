Raymond James & Associates Buys 643,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $122,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after acquiring an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 641,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

