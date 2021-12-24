Raymond James & Associates Buys 690,494 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $130,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

