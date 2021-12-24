Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $160,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.