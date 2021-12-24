Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $111,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

FIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

