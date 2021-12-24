Raymond James & Associates Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,017,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,749.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.