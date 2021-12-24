Raymond James & Associates Has $104.44 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $104,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

