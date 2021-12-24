Raymond James & Associates Has $110.24 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Digital Realty Trust worth $110,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

