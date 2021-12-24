Raymond James & Associates Has $112.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $112,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,670,000 after acquiring an additional 149,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131,547 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.