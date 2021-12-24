Raymond James & Associates Has $118.69 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $118,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

