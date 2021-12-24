Raymond James & Associates Has $133.36 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $133,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

