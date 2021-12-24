Raymond James & Associates Has $143.13 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $143,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $648.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $661.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.