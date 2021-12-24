Raymond James & Associates Has $151.43 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Waste Management worth $151,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.