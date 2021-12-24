Raymond James & Associates Has $96.03 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $96,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

CARR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

