Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $117,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Booking by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,402.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,348.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,298.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

