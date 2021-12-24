Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $109,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

