Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $151,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

PNC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

