Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,196 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Keysight Technologies worth $120,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

