Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,179 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Shopify worth $114,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,491.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,472.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.