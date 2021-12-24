Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,739 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $168,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.