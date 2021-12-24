Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $144,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

