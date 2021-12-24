Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $160,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.