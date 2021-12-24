Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,984 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 38,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Boeing worth $163,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

