Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 84,611 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $69,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

