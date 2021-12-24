Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $71,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

