Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $86.42 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $86,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

