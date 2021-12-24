Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,174 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $101,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.