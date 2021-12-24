Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,223 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.61. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.