Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 62,602 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

