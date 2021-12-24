Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,908 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.48 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

