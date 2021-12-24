Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 38.15 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52), with a volume of 163,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.93. The stock has a market cap of £69.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.