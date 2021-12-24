Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/21/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/16/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/15/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/9/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/6/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

12/2/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/24/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/22/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/16/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/15/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/11/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

10/26/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,813. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get ADMA Biologics Inc alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.