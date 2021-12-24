Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Bankshares (UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – United Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

12/18/2021 – United Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – United Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/14/2021 – United Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – United Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – United Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2021 – United Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – United Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2021 – United Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

