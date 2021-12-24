RED Market Cap Hits $940,411.64 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $940,411.64 and approximately $24,285.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00319137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.