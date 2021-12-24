Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

