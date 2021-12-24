RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Reaches $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00325343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00139011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003835 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

