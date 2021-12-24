REDW Wealth LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

CB stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.78. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

