Refinable Price Tops $0.25 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Refinable has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $737,420.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

