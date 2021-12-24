Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 3%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 128,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 818,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.