Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.49

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.49 and traded as high as $244.29. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $244.29, with a volume of 10 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.49.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

