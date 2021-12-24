Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $148.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $643.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $651.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $591.03 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.