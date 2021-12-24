REPO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

