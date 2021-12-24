Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Repsol stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

