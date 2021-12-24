Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Repsol stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
