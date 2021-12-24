Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bancorp (TBBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/22/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 12/21/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 12/15/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 12/8/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 12/7/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 12/1/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 11/29/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 11/24/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 11/23/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “
- 11/1/2021 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TBBK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.