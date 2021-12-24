Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bancorp (TBBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. "

11/1/2021 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

