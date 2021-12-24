Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) recently:

12/22/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/21/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/15/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/14/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/4/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/3/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

11/19/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

11/13/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

11/11/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,942. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

