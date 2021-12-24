Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

12/7/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

11/22/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.00. 34,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,141. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$28.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.42.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.