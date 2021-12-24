Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Up 4.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shares shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27). 11,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 195,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.93 ($0.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.45. The company has a market cap of £229.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

