Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $485.78

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.78 ($6.42) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.55). Restore shares last traded at GBX 478 ($6.32), with a volume of 61,976 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RST. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £653.30 million and a P/E ratio of 88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.72.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

