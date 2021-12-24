Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) & Its Competitors

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ: HWBK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hawthorn Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 1578 7436 6707 358 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Hawthorn Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hawthorn Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million $14.29 million 7.64 Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.20

Hawthorn Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares rivals beat Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

