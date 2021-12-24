Reviewing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Onyx alerts:

This table compares Onyx and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66%

This table compares Onyx and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 58.20 -$101.46 million $0.14 107.43

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Onyx and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Onyx on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.